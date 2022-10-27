Telangana: Man killed by live-in partner, her son

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a gruesome incident, a woman and her son killed a man who was in a relationship with the former by repeatedly beating him on his genitals which resulted in heavy loss of blood and his subsequent death. Guddeti Chennakesi, 50, a resident of Nekkonda village in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar district, had been in a live-in relationship with M Anjamma, a resident of Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad, for the past few years.

The duo had been living in Nekkonda along with her son Chennakeshavulu. On Tuesday night, the three got drunk and fought with each other over some issues. In the heat of the moment, Anjamma and Chennakesavulu started hitting Chennakesi with a sharp weapon on his genitals and face till he died. The duo fled the scene and a search is on to nab them, said Jadcherla SI Venkateswarlu. The villagers informed the police that though the couple was living normally for the past few years, they got habituated to liquor and had started to have frequent fights.

