Home States Telangana

Telangana: Man killed by live-in partner, her son

The duo had been living in Nekkonda along with her son Chennakeshavulu.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

death

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a gruesome incident, a woman and her son killed a man who was in a relationship with the former by repeatedly beating him on his genitals which resulted in heavy loss of blood and his subsequent death. Guddeti Chennakesi, 50, a resident of Nekkonda village in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar district, had been in a live-in relationship with M Anjamma, a resident of Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad, for the past few years.

The duo had been living in Nekkonda along with her son Chennakeshavulu. On Tuesday night, the three got drunk and fought with each other over some issues. In the heat of the moment, Anjamma and Chennakesavulu started hitting Chennakesi with a sharp weapon on his genitals and face till he died. The duo fled the scene and a search is on to nab them, said Jadcherla SI Venkateswarlu. The villagers informed the police that though the couple was living normally for the past few years, they got habituated to liquor and had started to have frequent fights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp