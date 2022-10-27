Home States Telangana

Telangana: Mounting debts drive ryot to suicide

Locals spotted the body in the field and informed his family and police. The police personnels rushed to spot.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Increasing burden of debts allegedly forced a 58-year-old farmer to end his life at Damera in Hanamkonda district on Wednesday. Police said H Veeranna, a resident of Damera, had consumed a pesticide and died in his agricultural fields.

He left for his fields located on the village outskirts. In the evening, the farmers from neighbouring fields found him dead. According to the family members, Veeranna had borrowed money from some villagers to cultivate his land. But as fate would have it, his crops were damaged in the recent rains leaving Veeranna with any hope of clearing his debts while the money lenders were mounting pressure on him to return the money.

Locals spotted the body in the field and informed his family and police. The police personnels rushed to spot. Speaking to mediapersons, Damera sub-inspector(SI) A Hari Priya stated that a case was registered under section 174 CcPC and the body was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for autopsy.

