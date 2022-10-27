Home States Telangana

Telangana: Now, commuting from Uppal to LB Nagar gets smoother

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates 990-metre-long Nagole flyover

Published: 27th October 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

A panoramic view of the newly inaugurated Nagole flyover | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big respite to the commuters travelling between Uppal and LB Nagar on a regular basis, the Nagole flyover was thrown open to traffic on Wednesday. Aimed at providing signal-free traffic flow from Uppal to LB Nagar, the flyover will help in increasing travel speed and is also likely to help commuters travelling towards Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Warangal, and Secunderabad and ECIL.

A total of `143.58 crore was spent on the land acquisition, utility shifting and other works while another `69 crore was spent on the 990-metre-long flyover. The two-way Nagole flyover is 24 metres wide and has a six-lane carriageway. It has 23 piers, 22 spans, a 600-metre viaduct portion and a 300-metre-approach-length Reinforced Earth (RE) wall. After inaugurating the flyover, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said there was a need to provide infrastructure to keep up with the expansion of the city so that future generations could inhabit the city without any problems.

He pointed out that 47 projects were taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of `8,520 crore to address the needs of the growing population and the number of vehicles. He said 16 such projects have been earmarked for Uppal and LB Nagar areas. The Minister reminded that people going from Hyderabad to Vijayawada used to face a lot of traffic problems in the past but the situation was different now due to the projects taken up by the State government

Rama Rao highlighted that Hyderabad was one of the fastest growing cities in India and projects are being taken up to ensure better facilities for future generations. He said that due to the greening measures by the State government, Hyderabad has been recognised as the World Green City, leaving behind many well-known cities in the world.

“The works undertaken through the SRDP are becoming available one by one. Out of the total 47 works, 31 have been completed while another 16 are in various stages of development. Out of the 31 completed works, 15 flyovers, five underpasses, seven RoBs / RuBs, one cable-stayed bridge and one steel bridge, among other things, have been completed,” he added.

