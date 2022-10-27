Two arrested for rape of minors in Hyderabad shelter home

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD:  Neredmet police in Hyderabad and Gummadala police in Sangareddy district have registered cases against two persons for the rape of two orphan girls, one minor, and the other an adult. They were among the four girls who ran away from a private shelter home in Neredmet in the city.
According to Neredmet police, a complaint was lodged by Grace Shelter Home on October 19 stating that four inmates, three minors and a major, ran away from the premises.

The police, during the probe, traced the minor and the adult in Secunderabad. They were clueless as to where to go further, while the cops found the other two minors while they were returning to Hyderabad from Sangareddy. The police then sent all the four girls to Bharosa Centre for counselling.

It was during the counselling that the authorities came to know that two of the girls were raped.
The police said: “Among the four, the two who ran away are 14 years old while the other two are 17 and 18. The 17-year-old girl was raped in Sangareddy district and a case registered here was transferred to Gummadidala police station in the district under Zero FIR.”

The accused, M Ganesh, was arrested by the Gummadala police. Jinnaram Circle Inspector (CI) M Venukumar said the 17-year-old was introduced to Ganesh by a person named Sanjeev. After that, Ganesh brought her to his house at night on October 19 and sent the girl to Hyderabad the next day.

In another instance, the 18-year-old Intermediate student confessed that she was in a relationship with an accountant named Gollapalli Murali Krishna and that he had raped her in February earlier this year. Murali, 35, had joined the shelter home as an orphan and settled there as an accountant.

Even though the victim is an adult, Neredmet police, considering the gravity of the case, slapped a rape case against him as the incident took place when she was a minor. A case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and the SC/ST Atrocities Act was registered against the two accused. The police arrested them and produced them before the court which remanded them to judicial custody. They were later taken to Cherlapally jail.

