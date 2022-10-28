Home States Telangana

BJP, TRS making a mockery of democracy, charges CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka

Observing that horse-trading was not new to both TRS and BJP, Vikarmarka felt that though only four MLAs were exposed, there could be many more who were approached.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday accused the TRS and BJP of making a mockery of democracy by indulging in horse-trading of people’s representatives. Addressing the media during a break in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Narayanpet district, Vikramarka said that while TRS was accusing the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs, it cannot be forgotten how the pink party had lured 12 Congress MLAs into its fold after the 2018 Assembly election.

He also reminded how the BJP has been pulling down governments across the country by resorting to horse-trading of MLAs from other parties. “Both the parties have been trying to influence people with money. Right from the sarpanch-level to all levels, both the parties have been using power to destroy democratic institutions,” the Congress MLA alleged.

Observing that horse-trading was not new to both TRS and BJP, Vikarmarka felt that though only four MLAs were exposed, there could be many more who were approached. He said that there was no result in spite of Congress cautioning that the tenth schedule of the Constitution was being insulted, and both the parties were luring voters and leaders in Munugode with money.

