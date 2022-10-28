Home States Telangana

KTR gag orders on TRS as campaigning goes on

Meanwhile, campaigning continued in Munugode constituency which goes to vote on November 3. 

Published: 28th October 2022

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NALGONDA: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the party leaders and cadres to not to make any comments to the media as investigation into the alleged bid by the BVP to lure pink party MLAs with cash and contracts was in its preliminary stage. 

Rama Rao tweeted in Telugu: “I ask TRS leaders not to make any comments in front of the media as the MLA purchase case investigation is in the preliminary investigation stage. The thieves who are caught in the cross keep barking till they are fed up. Party cadres need not pay attention to them.” 

However, protests and counter-protests broke out across the State the day after three persons were arrested from a farmhouse in Moinabad, allegedly for trying to lure four TRS MLAs to switch sides. 

TRS leaders and cadres across the state burnt effigies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while BJP leaders set fire to effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Tension prevailed at several places, including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and other districts following clashes between TRS and BJP cadres. 

Meanwhile, campaigning continued in Munugode constituency which goes to vote on November 3. Senior leader DK Aruna campaigned for BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in various villages of Chandur mandal and also Choutuppal. While there had been heckling, purportedly by TRS supporters earlier, the BJP campaign went on smoothly on Thursday. 

Interestingly, some TRS MLAs and leaders did not participate in the campaign till midday on Thursday, devoting their time to discussing the events of the night before in Moinabad.

