Lizard in food: 12 KGBV students fall ill in Telangana's Jangaon district

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Around 12 students fell ill in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Devaruppula village of Jangaon district after allegedly consuming cucumber chutney served to them on Thursday night. According to sources, remains of a lizard were found in the food. The students were immediately shifted to Jangaon District Government Hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable.

KGBV students administered

treatment at the Jangaon GH

After consuming food served to them on Thursday night, the girl students complained for nausea and stomach ache. Though the caretaker and teachers failed to inform, the parents somehow came to know about the incident and rushed to the hostel. According to fellow students, the girls initially thought that fish meat got mixed with the chutney served to them but soon they realised there was a dead lizard in the chutney.

As they started vomiting, the students were shifted to Jangaon hospital. This is the second such incident to be reported in the district in the last two months. In September, around 40 students fell ill after consuming food, which also had a lizard, at a State-run residential school in Wardhannapet.

After being informed about the incident, District Collector Ch Shiva Lingaiah rushed to the hospital and enquired about the condition of students.When contacted by TNIE, the Collector said: “The condition of students is stable. We are looking into the incident. Food samples have been collected from the hostel. Strict action would be initiated against the mess contractor,” he added.



JANGAON: Around 12 students fell ill in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Devaruppula village of Jangaon district after allegedly consuming cucumber chutney served to them on Thursday night. According to sources, remains of a lizard were found in the food. The students were immediately shifted to Jangaon District Government Hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be stable. KGBV students administered treatment at the Jangaon GH After consuming food served to them on Thursday night, the girl students complained for nausea and stomach ache. Though the caretaker and teachers failed to inform, the parents somehow came to know about the incident and rushed to the hostel. According to fellow students, the girls initially thought that fish meat got mixed with the chutney served to them but soon they realised there was a dead lizard in the chutney. As they started vomiting, the students were shifted to Jangaon hospital. This is the second such incident to be reported in the district in the last two months. In September, around 40 students fell ill after consuming food, which also had a lizard, at a State-run residential school in Wardhannapet. After being informed about the incident, District Collector Ch Shiva Lingaiah rushed to the hospital and enquired about the condition of students.When contacted by TNIE, the Collector said: “The condition of students is stable. We are looking into the incident. Food samples have been collected from the hostel. Strict action would be initiated against the mess contractor,” he added.