Home States Telangana

Past comments of BJP leaders on MLAs’ switching sides resurface

Recently BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao had publicly said that four TRS MLAs were in touch with the saffron party, hinting at a switch in the near future.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While senior leaders of the BJP’s Telangana unit have been busy rebutting the allegations of horse-trading ever since Wednesday even, there is a sense of discomfort in the party due to the fact that some past comments have given weight to the TRS charges against it. 

If sources are to be believed, even senior leaders of the State BJP are upset that these past statements have the potential to send wrong messages to the public at large at a time the Munugode bypoll draws closer. 

Recently BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao had publicly said that four TRS MLAs were in touch with the saffron party, hinting at a switch in the near future. He had also claimed that MLAs from Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Warangal districts were ready to leave the party. 

A clip of Raghunandan Rao’s claim has now resurfaced and is being widely shared on social media platforms. Expectedly, the comments are much talked about, with TRS supporters linking them to Wednesday’s episode. 

In fact, Raghunandan Rao is not the only one in the BJP whose recent comments have resurfaced. Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had also claimed that several MLAs from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency were in touch with him and that a list of their names would be submitted to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. 

Consequently, BJP supporters are now worried about the party prospects in Munugode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TRS Horse trading
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp