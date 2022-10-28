Past comments of BJP leaders on MLAs’ switching sides resurface

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While senior leaders of the BJP’s Telangana unit have been busy rebutting the allegations of horse-trading ever since Wednesday even, there is a sense of discomfort in the party due to the fact that some past comments have given weight to the TRS charges against it.

If sources are to be believed, even senior leaders of the State BJP are upset that these past statements have the potential to send wrong messages to the public at large at a time the Munugode bypoll draws closer.

Recently BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao had publicly said that four TRS MLAs were in touch with the saffron party, hinting at a switch in the near future. He had also claimed that MLAs from Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and Warangal districts were ready to leave the party.

A clip of Raghunandan Rao’s claim has now resurfaced and is being widely shared on social media platforms. Expectedly, the comments are much talked about, with TRS supporters linking them to Wednesday’s episode.

In fact, Raghunandan Rao is not the only one in the BJP whose recent comments have resurfaced. Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had also claimed that several MLAs from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency were in touch with him and that a list of their names would be submitted to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

Consequently, BJP supporters are now worried about the party prospects in Munugode.

