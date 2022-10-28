Poaching case: ACB court rejects remand request of three accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An ACB court late on Thursday rejected a request by the Moinabad police to remand the three persons accused of trying to lure four TRS MLAs to switch sides over to the BJP in lieu of “crores” and positions, for lack of evidence. After the remand request was rejected, police slapped Section 41 of the CrPC, which allows the cops to arrest the accused without a warrant, which may pave way for the cops to nab the trio. The three accused were detained in Shamshabad Rural police station and produced before the ACB Court Judge at Saroornagar before the completion of 24 hours of their arrest amidst heavy security.

BJP moves HC, seeks CBI probe

Earlier, BJP State general secretary, Gujjula Premendar Reddy, filed a writ petition with the Telangana High Court seeking to transfer the case of the alleged poaching attempt of four TRS MLAs into the BJP to the CBI, set up a special investigation team (SIT) or constitute an inquiry commission by a sitting judge of the High Court to probe the matter.

He contended that the entire incident, which unfolded at a farmhouse in Moinabad where alleged representatives of the BJP offered Rs 100 crore each to four TRS MLAs apart from civil work contracts from the Union government, is a story concocted by the TRS to defame the saffron party.

TRS was unable to digest the overwhelming response of Munugode voters to the BJP during the campaign, and cooked up the entire poaching episode, Premendar mentioned, adding that a few of the TV channels which support the pink party was broadcasting it throughout the day.

While requesting an investigation into the FIR 455/2022 registered in Moinabad police station based on a complaint filed by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, the BJP leader alleged that the Moinabad cops won’t be probing the matter properly as they are acting on behalf of TRS leaders.

The facts of what took place on October 26 at the farmhouse will come to light only if an independent agency — such as the CBI or a commission led by a sitting High Court judge— takes up the investigation, he added.The plea will be heard by a single judge on Friday.

