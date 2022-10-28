Home States Telangana

Submit records on appointment of TSPSC members: Telangana HC to govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday directed the State government to submit the entire record pertaining to the appointment of six Members to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) by November 14 for further adjudication.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by retired Professor A Vinayak Reddy, challenging the appointment of the six members to the TSPSC – Ramavath Dhan Singh, Prof. Badi Linga Reddy, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Dr Aravilli Chandrasekhar Rao, R Satyanarayana and Karam Ravinder Reddy.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the appointment of the six was a blatant violation of TSPSC Regulations 32a and 32b. The State government ignored one critical aspect during the appointment process, as the regulations clearly mandate and stipulate that only eminent personalities in their respective subjects be appointed as members, whereas the members who are now working as members do not fit into such a regulation.

Following this, Justice Bhuyan directed the State government to provide the entire record pertaining to the appointment of the Six members, the procedure and process followed during their appointment, the selection criteria, and so on.

