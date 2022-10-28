Home States Telangana

Telangana: New remodelled bridge on Picket Nala to open on Friday

Thus a bottleneck was formed which is causing inundation of upstream areas as there was no free flow of water.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In huge relief for motorists traversing the Paradise to Begumpet road, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the new remodelled bridge constructed over the Picket Nala at Rasoolpura on Friday. The other side of the bridge – from Begumpet to Secunderabad – was opened a few months ago.

The bridge built over the Picket Nala is the first of the flood prevention works undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the Strategic Nala Development Scheme (SNDP) at a cost of Rs 10 crore.The remodelling of the bridge was taken up to remove bottlenecks on Picket Nala on SP Road and bring relief to flood-prone areas of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and to avoid loss of life and properties. 

With works getting completed, several colonies of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and Anna Nagar and Rasoolpura Basthis which are among the largest slums in Asia, BHEL Colony, ICRISAT colony, Soujanya Colony and parts of Bowenpally stand to benefit. As many as 8,000 households will get relief.

The reason for regular inundation of these localities was that half of the road crossing on nala (on Cantonment side) was a pipe culvert while the other half, towards Karachi Bakery, was of RCC with CRS abutments/piers. Thus a bottleneck was formed which is causing inundation of upstream areas as there was no free flow of water.

