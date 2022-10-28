TRS, BJP are similar, their only job is to loot people: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the alleged attempt by the BJP to buy four TRS MLAs, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the TRS and the BJP were no different from each other as both the parties buy Legislators to topple governments. “They are business entities whose job is to only loot the people,” he said.

Rahul’s remarks came during the second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State. The Yatra resumed on Thursday from Gudebellur of Makthal Assembly constituency, after a three-day break for Diwali. Rahul walked 26.7 km from Gudebellur to Yeligandla of Narayanpet district.

Addressing the huge gathering at the culmination of day-two, he said that the TRS and BJP work together in the State and the Centre. He said that unemployment and inflation have spiked due to the policies of the TRS and BJP governments.

“The TRS helps the BJP in Delhi, and BJP extends support to TRS in the State. These two parties are against democracy,” he said.

The Congress MP added that the TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin and the people of Telangana need to understand this phenomenon. He reminded that TRS “fully supported” all the Bills introduced by the BJP-led Union government in Parliament, including the three “black farm laws.”

Rahul also reminded that the TRS didn’t support the resolution introduced by the Congress in the Legislative body.Lambasting the TRS government, Rahul said that the most corrupt State government in the country is led by the TRS.

TRS, AIMIM practice same politics as BJP and RSS: Jairam Ramesh

Stating that the TRS and AIMIM practice the same politics as the BJP and RSS, , Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said that the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana has three targets to achieve.

Addressing a press conference from Makthal constituency during the break of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh alleged that the TRS and AIMIM are giving “oxygen and booster dose” to the BJP.

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the alleged attempt by the BJP to buy four TRS MLAs, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the TRS and the BJP were no different from each other as both the parties buy Legislators to topple governments. “They are business entities whose job is to only loot the people,” he said. Rahul’s remarks came during the second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State. The Yatra resumed on Thursday from Gudebellur of Makthal Assembly constituency, after a three-day break for Diwali. Rahul walked 26.7 km from Gudebellur to Yeligandla of Narayanpet district. Addressing the huge gathering at the culmination of day-two, he said that the TRS and BJP work together in the State and the Centre. He said that unemployment and inflation have spiked due to the policies of the TRS and BJP governments. “The TRS helps the BJP in Delhi, and BJP extends support to TRS in the State. These two parties are against democracy,” he said. The Congress MP added that the TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin and the people of Telangana need to understand this phenomenon. He reminded that TRS “fully supported” all the Bills introduced by the BJP-led Union government in Parliament, including the three “black farm laws.” Rahul also reminded that the TRS didn’t support the resolution introduced by the Congress in the Legislative body.Lambasting the TRS government, Rahul said that the most corrupt State government in the country is led by the TRS. TRS, AIMIM practice same politics as BJP and RSS: Jairam Ramesh Stating that the TRS and AIMIM practice the same politics as the BJP and RSS, , Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said that the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana has three targets to achieve. Addressing a press conference from Makthal constituency during the break of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh alleged that the TRS and AIMIM are giving “oxygen and booster dose” to the BJP.