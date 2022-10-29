Home States Telangana

Congress campaign lacks lustre as top leaders focus on Bharat Jodo Yatra

As the Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue till November 7, it remains to be seen if the Congress leaders will switch to campaign mode or focus only on Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

Published: 29th October 2022 04:31 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plays ‘dappu’ during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Maktal in Narayapet district on Friday

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the TRS and BJP leaders are locking horns over farmhouse deal, allegedly aimed at poaching four ruling party MLAs by the saffron brigade, the top leaders of Congress are focussing their energies on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), though the Munugode byelection is less than a week away. Needless to say that the grand old party’s poll campaign lacks lustre.

Even as the BJP and TRS have intensified their campaign, and also started hurling allegations and counter allegations against each other over the farmhouse episode, the Congress leaders, curiously, have not made any comments on the controversy.

For the last three days, after Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed after the Diwali break, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other top leaders have confined themselves to Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently continuing in Mahbubnagar district.

When asked about how the Congress campaign is going on, an active party leader from Munugode, Punna Kailash Netha admitted that the top leaders are busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra but quickly added that the cluster, mandal, and Assembly in-charges are currently carrying out door-to-door campaigns in every village.

“After Revanth’s appeal, the Congress workers have arrived in the poll-bound constituency to campaign for our candidate. They are working with conviction to ensure victory of our candidate,” he said.
As the Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue till November 7, it remains to be seen if the Congress leaders will switch to campaign mode or focus only on Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

