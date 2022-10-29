IIRR’s biofortified rice, the next big thing in paddy farming

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decade-long efforts of the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) to develop varieties of paddy high in nutrition through biofortification have yielded results. The institute has released 12 varieties high in zinc and protein, making one of these available for farmers to cultivate.

Zinco Rice is one of the varieties developed jointly by IIRR and Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), Chhattisgarh, that has become a sought-after variety among progressive farmers in Telangana.

This variety is not only short-duration, but also contains 27.4 ppm zinc.

The grain is reddish in colour. Zinc helps in boosting the immune system, improves metabolism and reduces the risk of age-related diseases. The regular paddy varieties have 10-14 ppm of zinc content. DRR Dhan 48 is another such high zinc content variety with 24 ppm zinc and having a duration of 137 days.

The yield is 5.5 to 6 tonne per hectare. DRR Dhan 63 variety which has a duration of 125-130 days, is a medium slender grain which can yield 6.04 tonne paddy per hectare. DRR Dhan 49 is another medium slender grain variety which has a duration of 133 days and can yield 5.5 tonne per hectare. Zinco rice variety is being made available to farmers at IIRR and through some Krishi Vignan Kendras.

As a pilot project, Zinco rice is being incorporated into the diet of children and women enrolled in a couple of Anganwadi centres in Mahbubnagar district. IIRR has also developed paddy varieties that are resistant to rice blast and BLB, which have been receiving acceptance among the farmers.

HYDERABAD: The decade-long efforts of the Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR) to develop varieties of paddy high in nutrition through biofortification have yielded results. The institute has released 12 varieties high in zinc and protein, making one of these available for farmers to cultivate. Zinco Rice is one of the varieties developed jointly by IIRR and Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), Chhattisgarh, that has become a sought-after variety among progressive farmers in Telangana. This variety is not only short-duration, but also contains 27.4 ppm zinc. The grain is reddish in colour. Zinc helps in boosting the immune system, improves metabolism and reduces the risk of age-related diseases. The regular paddy varieties have 10-14 ppm of zinc content. DRR Dhan 48 is another such high zinc content variety with 24 ppm zinc and having a duration of 137 days. The yield is 5.5 to 6 tonne per hectare. DRR Dhan 63 variety which has a duration of 125-130 days, is a medium slender grain which can yield 6.04 tonne paddy per hectare. DRR Dhan 49 is another medium slender grain variety which has a duration of 133 days and can yield 5.5 tonne per hectare. Zinco rice variety is being made available to farmers at IIRR and through some Krishi Vignan Kendras. As a pilot project, Zinco rice is being incorporated into the diet of children and women enrolled in a couple of Anganwadi centres in Mahbubnagar district. IIRR has also developed paddy varieties that are resistant to rice blast and BLB, which have been receiving acceptance among the farmers.