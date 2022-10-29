Home States Telangana

India borrowed Rs 80 lakh crore during eight years of Modi government: TRS 

TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders accused the saffron party of leaving people in lurch with ever increasing petrol and diesel prices, among others.

Published: 29th October 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Saturday accused the BJP of 'pushing' the country into debt trap with borrowings of the central government allegedly touching 61.6 per cent of the GDP by 2021.

Releasing his party's political charge-sheet against BJP, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders accused the saffron party of leaving people in lurch with ever increasing petrol and diesel prices, among others.

"After the independence, during the 67 years of various Prime Ministers rule, the country borrowed Rs 55.87 crore. After coming to power in 2014, the borrowings by (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Modi alone in these eight years was Rs 80 lakh crore," Rama Rao claimed.

The interest payments by the Centre during 2014-15 was 36.1 per cent of the revenues while it has gone up to 43.7 per cent during 2021.

Despite NITI Aayog's recommendation of Rs 19,000 crore funding for Mission Bhagiratha, a safe drinking water project for every village in the State, the Modi-led government did not even give 19 paise, the charge sheet alleged.

Fluoride and Fluorosis Mitigation Centre, which was supposed to be set up in Choutuppal, was driven away to some other state, it further alleged.

It also charged the NDA government at the Centre with 'pushing' the handloom sector into existential crisis by imposing five per cent GST on handloom products and planning to increase it to 12 per cent.

The charge sheet also claimed that the Centre was 'blackmailing' states in the name of additional loans by forcing them to fix meters to agriculture pump set.

The NDA government at also meted out injustice to Scheduled Tribes of Telangana by not clearing the ST Reservation Bill even after five years, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS BJP Borrowings KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp