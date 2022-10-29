Home States Telangana

Kamareddy-Manoharabad railway line electrified

The electrification of rail lines helps in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change of traction power.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has completed the electrification of 67-km railway line between Manoharabad and Kamareddy. This is one of the important sections in the Telangana region, connecting northern parts of the country. The project has been done as part of Manmad - Mudkhed - Dhone electrification.

It was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 783 km at an estimated cost of Rs  865 crore. The section between Manoharabad - Mahbubnagar is excluded from this project, as it was already sanctioned under a separate project and completed.

The length of the project in Telangana is approximately 310 km between Dharmabad-Kurnool city (excluding Manoharabad-Mahbubnagar). Earlier, electrification of the section between Nizamabad-Jankampet-Bodhan for a distance of 26 km was completed in March.

Now, the section between Manoharabad-Kamareddi is completed and work in the remaining sections of the project are going on a fast pace.The electrification of rail lines helps in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change of traction power.

