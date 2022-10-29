Home States Telangana

‘Killed’ in official records, Telangana's Peddapalli toddy tapper denied Aasara pension

Over 40 new applications for Aasara pension have been pending due to various reasons for the last four months in the mandal.

Published: 29th October 2022 04:24 AM

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
PEDDAPALLI: A 61-year-old toddy tapper, Purella Rajaiah, of Muppirithota in Eligaid mandal in the district, has found to his shock that his application for Aasara pension was rejected by the authorities as he was ‘dead’ as per their records. 

After waiting endlessly for sanction of old age pension, Rajaiah recently approached the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO), where the authorities informed him he was ‘dead’ as per their records. DRDA rejected his Aasara pension application after checking his details online.  

This has sent shock waves among other pension applicants who are worried about a similar fate befalling them. “I am more worried about my status as dead man in the official records than old age pension,” said Rajaiah.

Over 40 new applications for Aasara pension have been pending due to various reasons for the last four months in the mandal. Adding to the worry of the pension seekers, the portal develops frequent glitches further delaying the process.

When contacted, Eligedu MPDO B Srinivasa Murthy told TNIE that it was the mistake on the part of the Mee Seva centre officials. While filling up application form, they may have inadvertently showed Rajaiah as ‘dead’.

