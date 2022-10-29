Home States Telangana

Lizard in food: Students start vacating KGBV hostel day after 12 girls fall sick

The students who fell sick on Thursday were shifted to Janagaon Government Hospital for treatment.

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A day after 12 girl students fell sick after eating the food provided at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Devaruppula village of Jangaon, parents of many students have started taking them home.“We are concerned for the health of our children,” said one of the parents as his daughter was preparing to leave the hostel.

Taking serious note of the suspected food poisoning incident at the school, District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah ordered the officials to constitute a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry. The students who fell sick on Thursday were shifted to Janagaon Government Hospital for treatment. Some students later alleged that they had found a lizard in the food.

Following the District Commissioner’s directions, District Education Officer (DEO) K Ramu and Jangaon Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Madhan Mohan inspected the school premises on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, Jangaon District Education Officer (DEO) K Ramu said head cook B Manjula and two kitchen helpers, B Jyothi and L Renuka, were responsible for providing meals to the students. “They work as contract employees at the school hostel. We will submit the enquiry report to the District Commissioner for action against them,” the officer said.

