Telangana ruled by a ‘king’ who only loots it, says Rahul Gandhi

Recalling his interaction with weavers and tribals, Rahul said that the Congress has guaranteed lands rights adivasis and Girijans under Forest Rights Act.

Published: 29th October 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that land disputes are a predominant issue in the State, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Telangana doesn’t have a Chief Minister but a king whose only aim is to grab lands and loot public money. In his first direct attack on the CM, Rahul said, to cheers: “KCR checks Dharani portal every evening to see who has bought land parcels and calculate how much land could be grabbed.”

He was speaking at a corner meeting on the third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Telangana leg from Yeligandla to Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering, Mahabubnagar covering 23.3 km. Addressing the well-attended corner meeting, Rahul assured rectification of the erroneous land records on Dharni portal once Congress comes to power in the State.

Eliciting the objectives of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul alleged that while BJP is spreading hatred between brothers, the TRS is supporting the saffron party in Parliament. Stating that he has been interacting with students during the Yatra, he said, “I asked them what they wanted to do after their studies. They don’t have an answer. Governments are spending crores on education but failed to generate employment.”

Recalling his interaction with weavers and tribals, Rahul said that Congress has guaranteed lands rights adivasis and Girijans under Forest Rights Act. “The Telangana government has been snatching away their lands, and obstructing them from cultivating on their entitled lands,” he charged.  Rahul vowed to implement the Forest Rights Act in the State ‘100%’ and to scrap GST on handlooms, and give land titles to Dalits once the Congress comes to power at the Centre.

