Home States Telangana

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to ‘compensate’ handloom workers to ease GST burden

Prof G Haragoapal and Padma Sri Gajam Anjaiah, an Indian master handloom designer were among the notable personalities who met the Congress MP.

Published: 30th October 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal women in Mahbubnagar district on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has promised to give compensation to the handloom workers, who are being forced to pay GST on their handicrafts, and to increase budget allocation and expenditure on education and health sectors if his party comes to power. He made these promises while speaking at a meeting at the end of day four of Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. Rahul walked 20.3 km from Obulaipally village to Jadcherla X roads in Mahbubnagar district on the day.

Earlier in the day during the break at Yenugonda of Mahbubnagar district, Rahul interacted with eminent personalities from the education sector, students, PhD scholars and JAC representatives of Osmania University on various issues. Prof G Haragoapal and Padma Sri Gajam Anjaiah, an Indian master handloom designer were among the notable personalities who met the Congress MP.

Eliciting their views on the state of education in Telangana in a well-attended meeting, Rahul said, “Today I met a person who had to drop out of his mechanical engineering course as the government failed to give fee reimbursement. His dreams were shattered and he has turned out to be a delivery boy. Such is the situation of education in the State!”

Reiterating the promise of helping out weavers, Rahul launched a scathing attack on the State government stating that it had done nothing to help them. “It is not a herculean task to give compensation,” Rahul observed.

Lambasting the State government for encouraging private educational institutions, the former Congress president maintained that the children of farmers, workers, and poor would be at a huge disadvantage due to the State government’s policy. “The Telangana government makes meagre budgetary allocations to the education sector to encourage the growth of private institutions,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp