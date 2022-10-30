Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to ‘compensate’ handloom workers to ease GST burden

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has promised to give compensation to the handloom workers, who are being forced to pay GST on their handicrafts, and to increase budget allocation and expenditure on education and health sectors if his party comes to power. He made these promises while speaking at a meeting at the end of day four of Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. Rahul walked 20.3 km from Obulaipally village to Jadcherla X roads in Mahbubnagar district on the day.

Earlier in the day during the break at Yenugonda of Mahbubnagar district, Rahul interacted with eminent personalities from the education sector, students, PhD scholars and JAC representatives of Osmania University on various issues. Prof G Haragoapal and Padma Sri Gajam Anjaiah, an Indian master handloom designer were among the notable personalities who met the Congress MP.

Eliciting their views on the state of education in Telangana in a well-attended meeting, Rahul said, “Today I met a person who had to drop out of his mechanical engineering course as the government failed to give fee reimbursement. His dreams were shattered and he has turned out to be a delivery boy. Such is the situation of education in the State!”

Reiterating the promise of helping out weavers, Rahul launched a scathing attack on the State government stating that it had done nothing to help them. “It is not a herculean task to give compensation,” Rahul observed.

Lambasting the State government for encouraging private educational institutions, the former Congress president maintained that the children of farmers, workers, and poor would be at a huge disadvantage due to the State government’s policy. “The Telangana government makes meagre budgetary allocations to the education sector to encourage the growth of private institutions,” he alleged.

