KCR has already lost Munugode bypoll morally: Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already morally lost the Munugode byelection, BJP general secretary and in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh on Saturday predicted that TRS will lose the Munugode seat with a very wide margin. “The Munugode byelection is a trailer and KCR will lose,” he asserted.

Addressing the media along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Chugh said that KCR was scripting a filmi plot with strong characters with regard to the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs by BJP was the world’s biggest lie. “Those who have been indicted in a drug case in Karnataka, blackmailers, corrupt, habitual criminals, and those who produced fake BA certificates to vote in the graduate MLC elections, are trying to spit at the moon,” he said, pointing his fingers at the four TRS MLAs in question.

He said that the people wanted to know how they were lured and why they wanted to leave TRS.

Responding to TRS working president KT Rama Rao releasing a ‘chargesheet’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Chugh has demanded that he release a white paper on Dalit Bandhu, 2BHK houses, TRS’ lies on paddy procurement and how the ruling party has destroyed the dream of Bangaru Telangana.

“The people of Munugode want to know what you have done in the last eight years. They know that through this election they are going to vote against KCR’s dynastic, corrupt, autocratic and arrogant rule,” Chugh warned the Chief Minister.

On Rama Rao’s suggestion to purify the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple because Sanjay had taken an oath to prove his party’s innocence in the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs case on Friday, Sanjay said that first there was a need to clean Rao’s mouth with acid.

“Will any person who has done wrong will go to that powerful temple in wet clothes and take an oath? An atheist like KTR has no right to talk about the temples,” he said, adding that all the places where the chief minister’s family has set foot on, needed to be purified, as they had sullied otherwise pure Telangana.Disclosing that 16 TRS ministers and MLAs were habitual drug consumers who were also making their followers drug-addicts, Sanjay assured that after coming to power in the State, all those MLAs and ministers will be tested for drugs.

On the party’s decision to cancel BJP president JP Nadda’s public meeting which was scheduled on October 31, Sanjay said that going by the experiences in the recent past where the State government has been preventing people from attending BJP’s public meetings by imposing restrictions and through disruptive ways, he said that the party has decided to hold public meetings in all seven mandals and two municipalities in the constituencies on October 31, with 20,000 people in each meeting. He said that Union Ministers and State leaders will be addressing those meetings.

