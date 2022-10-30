KTR brings out ‘chargesheet’ against BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking his silence on the ongoing drama of emissaries from Delhi allegedly luring TRS MLAs, party working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would respond to the issue at an appropriate time.

Rama Rao’s observation lent credence to the speculation that KCR was watching the progress of the investigation closely so that he could make his next move in his taking on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The revelations from the audio clip were very serious as they indicated that there was an attempt to pull down the democratically elected government in the state, by poaching TRS MLAs.Rama Rao, to a question at a news conference where he presented a ‘chargesheet’ against the BJP ahead of the byelection to Munugode, said: “It is not fair for me to comment on the investigation. If I do so, there might be criticism that I was trying to influence the course of the investigation. Anyway, people know everything as it has all come out in the open. Law will take its course,” he said.

The 13-page ‘chargesheet’ that Rama Rao presented had 21 issues on which he sought to nail the BJP government at the centre. He ridiculed the BJP for trying to seek the support from people in the byelection by resorting to personal attacks rather than telling them what they had done so far and what they intended to do.

“The chargesheet is aimed at exposing the intellectual bankruptcy of BJP,” Rama Rao said. “In the same way as Shishupala was punished after committing 100 sins, the people of Munugode would punish BJP in the ensuing elections.”

The ‘chargesheet’ included issues such as shifting the proposed Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre (RFMRC) from highly affected fluorosis Nalgonda region, imposition of GST on handloom products, increasing fuel and LPG prices, inflation, farmers’ issues, installing motors on borewells, Telangana’s share of waters in the Krishna river, obstructing tribal reservations, discrimination against the students, and not honouring the promises made in the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014.

To a question about BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s trip to the Yadadri to swear by Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple that he or his party did not have a role in the allegations that the saffron party had tried to poach TRS MLAs, he said: “BJP is a party which welcomes even rapists with garlands after release from prison. What value would it have even if they swear in the name of God? Sanjay, who carried Union Minister Amit Shah’s footwear, had touched the idol of Narasimha Swamy. The Vedic scholars should perform samprokshana (cleansing ritual) to the Lord as Sanjay resorted to a sacrilegious act by touching the idol.”

