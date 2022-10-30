Home States Telangana

Make KCR, KTR accused in poaching case, says Revanth Reddy

Referring to the audio tapes that were leaked, Revanth said, “It was evident that Tandur MLA (P Rohith Reddy) was asking for money.

Published: 30th October 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy addresses a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going into the legalities of the alleged attempt by the BJP to poach four TRS MLAs, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that the “No 1, No 2, and No 3”, meaning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the four MLAs should be made the prime accused in the case registered by the State police.

Alleging that some “wizards” brokered the deal either at the instance, encouragement or abetment by the TRS and BJP, the TPCC chief also demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Addressing a press conference before resuming the Munugode byelection campaign, Revanth viewed the entire episode as a ploy to sideline the Congress and thus diminish its prospects in the Munugode byelection and also to divert attention from party MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also alleged that the TRS and BJP have been raising such issues to create the perception among the people that the Congress was not in the fray.

Referring to the audio tapes that were leaked, Revanth said, “It was evident that Tandur MLA (P Rohith Reddy) was asking for money. The case does not attract the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act as Rohith Reddy trapped the trio who offered a bribe. Rohith Reddy should be A1 (prime accused). The conspirator who abets is also a criminal, and KCR and KTR should also be booked in ascending order - A1, A2, A3..”
He sharply criticised the police for letting off the four TRS MLAs as they had demanded for a bribe, which is a crime as per the PC Act.

“How can the police let off the TRS MLAs without questioning them and seizing their mobile phones?” Revanth sought to know. He expressed apprehension whether the four MLAs were safe as they have not been seen post the farmhouse episode. Revanth also criticised the investigating agencies over how the audio clips were leaked when they should have been part of the evidence and submitted in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TRS A Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp