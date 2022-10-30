Make KCR, KTR accused in poaching case, says Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going into the legalities of the alleged attempt by the BJP to poach four TRS MLAs, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that the “No 1, No 2, and No 3”, meaning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the four MLAs should be made the prime accused in the case registered by the State police.

Alleging that some “wizards” brokered the deal either at the instance, encouragement or abetment by the TRS and BJP, the TPCC chief also demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Addressing a press conference before resuming the Munugode byelection campaign, Revanth viewed the entire episode as a ploy to sideline the Congress and thus diminish its prospects in the Munugode byelection and also to divert attention from party MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also alleged that the TRS and BJP have been raising such issues to create the perception among the people that the Congress was not in the fray.

Referring to the audio tapes that were leaked, Revanth said, “It was evident that Tandur MLA (P Rohith Reddy) was asking for money. The case does not attract the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act as Rohith Reddy trapped the trio who offered a bribe. Rohith Reddy should be A1 (prime accused). The conspirator who abets is also a criminal, and KCR and KTR should also be booked in ascending order - A1, A2, A3..”

He sharply criticised the police for letting off the four TRS MLAs as they had demanded for a bribe, which is a crime as per the PC Act.

“How can the police let off the TRS MLAs without questioning them and seizing their mobile phones?” Revanth sought to know. He expressed apprehension whether the four MLAs were safe as they have not been seen post the farmhouse episode. Revanth also criticised the investigating agencies over how the audio clips were leaked when they should have been part of the evidence and submitted in court.

