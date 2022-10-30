Home States Telangana

Munugode bypoll: ECI bars Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy from campaign for 48 hrs

The Minister also said that the allegations levelled by complainant K Dileep Kumar were vague, false, concocted, untrue and were made for the purpose of creating a complaint.

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India on Saturday barred Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy from campaigning in Munugode for 48 hours (from 7 pm of October 29 to 7 pm of October 31) for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by threatening voters that welfare schemes, including pension and free power for farmers, would be stopped if they do not vote for the TRS candidate. Campaigning ends at 5 pm on November 1.

The ECI had sought an explanation from the Minister, to which he responded by saying that his words were misconstrued. He denied threatening the voters and said that all he was doing was explaining the welfare schemes being extended by the State government.

The Minister also said that the allegations levelled by complainant K Dileep Kumar were vague, false, concocted, untrue and were made for the purpose of creating a complaint. The ECI, however, after the examination of the speech and the Minister’s reply, said that it was convinced that the tone and tenor of the speech was in the nature of intimidation of voters.

