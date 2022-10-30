Secretary reviews arrangements at RFCL unit ahead of PM visit

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) on November 12, Fertiliser Secretary Arun Singhal inspected arrangements at the unit on Saturday. Singhal visited the unit along with district Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana and CP S Chandrashekar Reddy. They inspected the plant, NTPC helipad and Mahatma Gandhi Stadium where the prime minister would address a public meeting. They also reviewed the security arrangements and the route map.

Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, DCP Rupesh Kumar, NTPC CGM Sunil Kumar and RFCL general manager Jha were also present. It may be recalled, RFCL, a natural gas-based ammonia urea complex, declared its commercial operation of the Ramagundam Unit on March 22, 2021.

The RFCL was incorporated on February 17, 2015, for setting up gas-based urea manufacturing plant at Ramagundam.The foundation stone for the revival of the plant, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,120 crore, was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016.

