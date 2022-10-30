Home States Telangana

Telangana: 5,000 run as part of Police Martyrs Memorial week held in Karimnagar

While mentioning that Karimnagar stood first in the community policing programmes, he applauded the participation of residents.

KARIMNAGAR:  Approximately 5,000 people participated in the 5k run organised by the Police Department in Karimnagar as part of the Police Martyrs Memorial week on Saturday. Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana flagged off the run which started from Markfed Ground and passed via Ramnagar, Mankamma Thotha and Geetha Bhavan before ending at the police headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said the society is flourishing because many martyrs sacrificed their lives so that future generations can live in a peaceful society.  While mentioning that Karimnagar stood first in the community policing programmes, he applauded the participation of residents.

