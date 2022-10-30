Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister Jagadish denies threatening voters, accuses BJP of resorting to cheap tricks

He asserted that the BJP had thrust the byelection on Munugode voters with an intention to topple the TRS government.

Published: 30th October 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has accused the BJP of trying to derive cheap political benefit by filing a false complaint with the Election Commission against him that if the voters did not support the TRS, all the welfare schemes, which are in force now, would be discontinued in Munugode.

In his reply to the Election Commission’s notice, he denied ever saying so and that the TRS was a party committed to public welfare. Speaking to media persons after filing his reply with the Election Commission officials, he said that the BJP was resorting to these tricks as the TRS was trying to expose the saffron party’s conspiracy to make life difficult for farmers by fixing meters to the agriculture pumpsets.

He said that no State including the States ruled by BJP like Gujarat has schemes of the likes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, or Shaadi Mubarak. He said that the TRS will explain to the people what the State government was doing for their welfare and then only it would seek votes.

He asserted that the BJP had thrust the byelection on Munugode voters with an intention to topple the TRS government. The TRS is not afraid of BJP’s scheming nature or its complaints, he said. Jagadish Reddy recalled how successive governments allowed fluorosis to fester for seven decades. It was only after the advent of the TRS government that the bogey was driven out of the Nalgonda district within eight years. He exuded confidence that the voters of Munugode would stand solidly behind KCR which is making the BJP jittery.

Comments

