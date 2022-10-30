Home States Telangana

Telangana: Woman falls prey to Nigerian ‘groom’, loses Rs 18 lakh

The victim, from SR Nagar, had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial website.

Published: 30th October 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exposing yet again the risks involved in trusting people one meets online, Hyderabad Cybercrime sleuths have arrested a Nigerian from Noida, Uttar Pradesh who duped a woman under the pretext of marriage and luring Rs 18 lakh from her.

The victim, from SR Nagar, had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial website. Days later, a man identifying himself as ‘Varun Rao’ expressed interest in her profile. ‘Varun Rao’ claimed to be a civil engineer from the US. The duo exchanged numbers and began conversing on WhatsApp. Over time, he told her that he liked her and planned to send some gifts for her from the US.

Days later, the victim received a call from a Delhi airport “Customs official” who informed her that a gift parcel had arrived in her name. The “Customs official” said that the package contained gold ornaments, some US dollars and phones and that she had to pay some charges.

Believing the caller, she started sending money. By the time she realised that she was being duped, she had sent Rs 18 lakh. Cybercrime sleuths registered a case and tracked “Varun Rao” to Noida in UP where he turned out to be Amulyans Prince Felix, 50, who had been illegally staying in India since 2012 and was using a +1 number to make her believe that he was in the US.

