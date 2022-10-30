TRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC remands three accused, pauses probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the ACB court rejected the remand request filed by the Cyberabad police, Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the three persons accused of trying to lure four TRS MLAs into joining the BJP to immediately surrender even while Justice B Vijayasen Reddy ordered a pause to the investigation into the case till November 4, the day after the Munugode bypoll.

Justice Sumalatha made it clear to the police that they were free to arrest the three accused – Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, K Nandakumar and Simhayaji Swamy – if they did not surrender voluntarily and immediately.

In another courtroom, Justice Reddy, hearing a petition filed by BJP State general secretary Gujjala Premendar Reddy seeking a probe by the CBI, SIT, or a sitting High Court judge, said that the investigation into the case shall not take proceed till November 4.

“This court is not inclined to express any view on the subject; we have not suspended any proceedings,” Justice Reddy said in his interim order. During the hearing, J Prabhakar, senior counsel representing Premendar Reddy, informed the court that the punchnama was drafted on October 26 at 12.20 pm and concluded at 4.30 pm. “However, the witnesses and officials signed the punchnama on October 27, and the seizure proceedings were also drafted on October 26. Also, the three accused who reportedly attempted to poach the four TRS MLAs are not affiliated with the petitioner’s national party, the BJP,” counsel said.

He also said that prior to the registration of the crime, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner arrived at the scene of the offence (a farmhouse at Aziznagar in Moinabad), seized the gadgets used to record the conversations between the MLAs and the accused, and after the four TRS MLAs left for the Chief Minister’s office, gave an interview on the episode to various private TV channels.

Counsel said that the motive behind the allegation levelled by TRS MLA Rohith Reddy was to discredit the BJP’s reputation, and in such a situation, the investigation would not be conducted properly hence his request for a CBI or SIT investigation. Additional Advocate-General J Ramchander Rao, requesting time to prepare a thorough counter-affidavit, said that the petitioner lacks locus standi to bring this writ case.

TRIO SURRENDERS, SENT TO CHANCHALGUDA JAIL

Hyderabad: Soon after the High Court ordered 14-day judicial remand the accused in the case, the trio – Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, K Nandakumar and Simhayaji Swamy – surrendered before the Cyberabad Police Commissioner and later on Saturday evening, were produced before the ACB Judge at his residence at Saroornagar. Soon after the court order, they were escorted to the Police Commissionerate at Gachibowli amidst heavy security. After their surrender, they were taken to the Chevella Area Hospital for medical examination and then to the Moinabad police station for recording their statements. They were then sent to the Chanchalguda jail.

