Centre gave Rs 700 crore for fluoride-hit habitations in Telangana: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that BJP had done nothing to address the fluoride problem in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre released Rs 700 crore since 2016 to cover 1,041 fluoride-affected habitations in the Telangana under the National Water Quality Sub-Mission (NWQSM).

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Kishan Reddy said that the first action against fluoride was initiated when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, but under the UPA regime, the issue was diluted.

He said that it was only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister the Centre started releasing funds for fluoride-affected areas, including Munugode.

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that BJP had done nothing to address the fluoride problem in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre released Rs 700 crore since 2016 to cover 1,041 fluoride-affected habitations in the Telangana under the National Water Quality Sub-Mission (NWQSM). Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, Kishan Reddy said that the first action against fluoride was initiated when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, but under the UPA regime, the issue was diluted. He said that it was only after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister the Centre started releasing funds for fluoride-affected areas, including Munugode.