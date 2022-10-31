KCR issued GO banning CBI after liquor scam surfaced: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP leaders on Sunday came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not making public a GO it issued two months ago, which makes it mandatory for CBI to seek the State government’s consent for investigating any cases in Telangana.

Addressing the media at Marriguda in Munugdoe constituency, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the chief minister had issued the GO two months ago when his daughter TRS MLC K Kavitha’s role alleged role in the Delhi Liquor Scam had surfaced.

“It was only when we approached the high court that it was revealed that the State government had issued the GO secretly. Why is he so scared of the CBI investigation and why has he kept it a secret all these days,” he wondered.

Stating that it has become a habit for the chief minister to go to every constituency during elections, making tall promises only to forget them later, Sanjay said that the Munugode verdict will not be the foundation stone for KCR’s national ambitions as claimed him at a public meeting in Chandur on Sunday, but “it will a headstone on the grave for TRS and BRS”.

The BJP leader also questioned why the chief minister has failed to speak about weaker sections and their livelihoods during his speech, which he said, reflected his indifference towards those issues. On the chief minister’s allegation that BJP was trying to poach four TRS MLAs, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy sought to know why there was no mention of Rs 400 crore bribe amount in his speech as is being claimed by the chief minister.

Responding to the chief minister terming the BJP central leaders as ‘brokers,’ Kishan Reddy questioned “what kind of brokering did the chief minister do while luring 37 MLAs from other parties into TRS after the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections”.

“BJP has been seeking a probe into the matter by a sitting judge or CBI. Instead of parading those four TRS MLAs on the stage at Chandur's public meeting, why didn’t he seek an inquiry by the court? Why did he pass the GO (on CBI) through the backdoor? Why is he running away from an inquiry into his corruption by preventing CBI investigations in the State,” Kishan Reddy asked.

