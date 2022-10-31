Mulugu Agency areas grappling with seasonal diseases in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Seasonal diseases have been rising steadily in the Agency areas of Mulugu district, impacting the lives of tribals who are already finding it difficult to make ends meet.

According to data obtained by TNIE, the District Medical & Health officials recorded as many as 83 malaria and 11 dengue cases between January 1 and October 30 this year.

Members of the Gothi Koya community and other tribals residing in remote villages like Wazeedu, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram and Govindaraopet continue to suffer in absence of healthcare facilities.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer Dr Allam Appaiah said: “Some malaria and dengue cases were registered in a few hamlets. When compared to last year, the number of dengue cases has increased in the district. We have been conducting medical camps in these hamlets, and providing medical kits and other required medicines.”

