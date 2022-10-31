Rahul Gandhi’s sprint wins hearts, leaves Congress leaders gasping for breath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With his athletic moves and showing a fondness for art forms of Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is winning the hearts of people during his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in the State.

On Sunday, the Congress MP competed with the children in a running race. Though he sprinted only for a few metres, leaving other Congress leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy behind, a video of his effort garnered traction on social media with netizens heaping praises on him.

During his walkathon, Rahul has been interacting with the locals who are lining up on roadsides and listening to their grievances. Kosaraju Suresh, a resident of Hyderabad who wanted to be identified as a concerned citizen, attended Rahul Gandhi’s yatra along with his family and said that he is not affiliated with any political party.

“As divisive and communal forces are ruling the country, we have decided to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which is aimed at uniting people,” he said. Like him, there were many citizens who joined the yatra as it inched closer to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, addressing a corner meeting at Shadnagar of Rangareddy district, Rahul continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “BJP and TRS are spending Rs 100 to Rs 200 crore of their ill-gotten money to win one Assembly seat,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack specifically on the prime minister, he said: “Modi criticised the UPA government when petrol prices touched Rs 60 per litre. Now, the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 mark. Kuch toh boliye Modi ji (Say something, Modi).”

Coming down heavily on the chief minister, he said: “KCR has two priorities — irrigation and Dharani portal — to make money. In the morning, he deals with irrigation (commissions) and in the evening he deals with the Dharani portal to eat up the lands of Dalits, Adivasis and underprivileged sections.”

Promising to revive the small and medium business entities which were closed down due to demonetisation, GST, and lockdown, he said: “We will ensure that all the small and medium businesses, which provide employment to youth, are reopened after coming to power.”

