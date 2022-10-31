Telangana: TRS wants Rajgagopal’s bank accounts frozen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs B Venkatesh Netha, Manne Srinivas Reddy and other leaders on Sunday alleged that Rs 5.24 crore was transferred from Sushee Infra into the accounts of persons who have no connection with the company in an attempt to influence the voters in the Munugode Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to reporters, they demanded that a probe be ordered into the dealings of all the companies owned by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. They also demanded that all bank accounts of Rajagopal be frozen.

Stating that the bypoll was necessitated because of Rajagopal’s greed for money, they alleged that the BJP candidate was awarded a contract worth crores of rupees. They informed that the party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and CBDT on the transfer of money into the accounts of people based in Munugode. They also found fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for visiting Yadagirigutta temple.

“When Bandi Sanjay was not aware of ‘Operation Lotus’, why did he visit Yadagirigutta,” they wondered.

The TRS leaders, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the party would win the Munugode seat with a huge majority.

