Home States Telangana

Telangana: TRS wants Rajgagopal’s bank accounts frozen

Stating that the bypoll was necessitated because of Rajagopal’s greed for money, they alleged that the BJP candidate was awarded a contract worth crores of rupees.

Published: 31st October 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs B Venkatesh Netha, Manne Srinivas Reddy and other leaders on Sunday alleged that Rs 5.24 crore was transferred from Sushee Infra into the accounts of persons who have no connection with the company in an attempt to influence the voters in the Munugode Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to reporters, they demanded that a probe be ordered into the dealings of all the companies owned by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. They also demanded that all bank accounts of Rajagopal be frozen.

Stating that the bypoll was necessitated because of Rajagopal’s greed for money, they alleged that the BJP candidate was awarded a contract worth crores of rupees. They informed that the party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and CBDT on the transfer of money into the accounts of people based in Munugode. They also found fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for visiting Yadagirigutta temple.

“When Bandi Sanjay was not aware of ‘Operation Lotus’, why did he visit Yadagirigutta,” they wondered.
The TRS leaders, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the party would win the Munugode seat with a huge majority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Venkatesh Netha Manne Srinivas Reddy TRS Munugode Assembly bypoll Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp