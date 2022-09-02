CPM too extends support to TRS in Munugode: Tammineni Veerabhadram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the sole objective of defeating the BJP candidate, the CPM has decided to extend support to the ruling TRS in the Munugode by-election. It may be mentioned here that the CPI has already announced its decision to support to TRS in the bypoll.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that his party’s support for TRS is limited to the Munugode bypoll. “There’s a difference between the CPI’s decision and that of ours. The CPI decided to extend its support to the TRS in future elections too. But our support is limited to this bypoll,” he said.

Explaining the reason for his party supporting TRS, he said: “We want to ensure the defeat of BJP. If the BJP wins, it would eliminate all other parties, including Left parties.”

"Though the CPM has a good cadre base in Munugode, the party on its own won’t be able to defeat BJP. As the Congress too is not strong enough to defeat BJP, the CPM has decided to extend support to TRS," he added.

Asked about a possible future alliance with the TRS, Veerabhadram said that it would depend on what line the ruling party takes. He, however, welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s call to unite all the secular and democratic forces to take on the BJP.

He insisted that CPM’s support for TRS has nothing to do with the recent murder of TRS leader Krishnaiah in Khammam. Veerabhadram said that while extending support to TRS, the CPM would also highlight the problems in the State and discuss them with the CM.

