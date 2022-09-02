Humid conditions prevail in Telangana State

Home States Telangana

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Southwest monsoon taking a back seat, many parts of the State are reeling under humid weather conditions with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits.

On Thursday, Dammapeta and Manuguru recorded maximum temperatures of 38.2° C and 37.8° C respectively, Dharmapuri in Jagtial recorded 37.4° C and Adilabad Urban, 37.4° C.

According to the IMD forecast, there is no rainfall activity for the next two days. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33- 35° C while the minimum temperatures are in the range of 21-24° C.

The prevailing weather conditions were attributed to a trough running from north Tamil Nadu to Central Madhya Pradesh across interior Karnataka.

