IIT Hyderabad student found hanging from bed, kin smell foul play

SANGA REDDY: Another student allegedly died by suicide on the IIT Hyderabad campus with parents raising serious doubts, suspecting foul play in their son’s death. The student was identified as G Rahul, a native of Nandyal in AP and a second-year MTech student.

According to police and the student’s relatives, the management of IIT lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy Rural Police, stating that Rahul had ended his life by hanging himself from the bed in his hostel room on Wednesday.

Police shifted the body to the Sangareddy GH for post-mortem examination. The boy’s parents were initially stopped from seeing the boy and were allowed into the mortuary after a heated argument with the police.

The boy’s father Madhusuwondered. “How can anyone hang from a bed? A smell was coming from my son’s body. He might have died two days ago,” he said. Sangareddy DSP Ravinder Reddy said that samples from Rahul’s body have been sent for forensics tests.

