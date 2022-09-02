KCR backs ‘no general consent to CBI’ demand in Bihar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Supporting the demand of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar for withdrawal of the general consent to the CBI, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that all States should withdraw the general consent given to the CBI.

Addressing a press conference in Patna with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, Rao alleged that the BJP-led Union government was misusing central agencies to target its political opponents. Rao recalled that law and order were the State subject and the Centre should not act like a dictator. “Though Law and Order is a State subject, the Centre is meddling with it,” he alleged.

Stating that his effort was not to float a Third Front, the TRS chief made it clear that he was trying to unite like-minded Opposition parties against the BJP in the country. He made it clear that a decision on leading the anti-BJP alliance would be taken in the next meeting.

Rao, along with TRS leaders visited Patna and distributed cheques to the kin of five Galwan martyrs and also to the kin of 12 Bihar workers who died in a fire mishap in Secunderabad recently. Kumar was present.

Speaking to reporters later, Rao said that he was trying his best to unite the Opposition parties in the country. “All anti-BJP parties will meet soon and take collective decisions. Ours is not a ‘Third Front’. We never said that we will form a third front. All the fronts formed earlier have failed,” Rao said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP for its lopsided policies, Rao said that the Gujarat model has “failed 100 per cent”. “We will have a detailed discussion and chalk out plans on how to protect the country from the danger of the BJP,” the TRS supremo said, adding that only a ‘BJP-Mukt Bharat’ would help the country progress.

“The BJP’s policies and religious fanaticism are damaging the reputation of the country on the world stage,” he said. “All parties should unite and fight for a ‘BJP-Mukt Bharat’,” Rao said.

He also demanded Special Category Status for Bihar. Kumar heaped praises on Rao for achieving separate Telangana and also implementing innovative schemes. “People of Telangana will not abandon KCR who has realised their dream of a separate State,” he said.

Complimenting “Mission Bhagiratha, Kumar said that he would take it as an inspiration and implement it in Bihar to provide tapped drinking water to every household.

