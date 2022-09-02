Home States Telangana

Notification to fill Group-4 posts very soon, says Harish

Earlier in the day, he visited the Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Nandi Kandi village of Sadasivapet mandal and offered special puja.

Published: 02nd September 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Stating that the process of filling up 91,000 posts, including the regularisation of 11,000 contract workers, has already started, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the notification for filling up Group-4 posts would be issued in the next couple of days.

Harish said that in addition to this, the State government has already issued notification for filling up 52,000 posts and in the next few days, it would give the nod for filling up 28,000 posts. This time, the State government will fill up the vacant teacher posts through the District Selection Committee (DSC), the Finance Minister said. He was speaking during his visit to Sangareddy, Sadasivpet and Munipally mandals where he distributed Aasara pensions and laid foundation stones for various development projects.

“The BJP-led NDA government, which had promised to create two crore jobs per year, should have provided 16 crore jobs by now. “But the Modi government has not kept its promises,” Harish pointed out.
He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has fulfilled all election promises.

“During their campaigns, BJP leaders use the phrase ‘double-engine government’, claiming that this would ensure faster development of States. But that is not true. We can see it in Karnataka where the BJP is in power,” Harish said. He demanded BJP leaders answer why the schemes implemented by the TRS government in Telangana are not being implemented in the BJP-ruled States.

The Finance Minister appealed to the people to bless the TRS government which he said was working full-time for the welfare of the poor. He said that the BJP-led Union government is cancelling the schemes implemented for the welfare of the poor and farmers but waiving loans worth crores of wealthy industrialists.

Harish laid the foundation stone for development works worth around Rs 110 crore in Sadasivpet town, including the construction of overhead water tanks at an estimated cost of Rs 44.64 crore. He said works including the laying of CC roads and drains will be undertaken in Sadasivpet town at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore in the next three months.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Nandi Kandi village of Sadasivapet Mandal and offered special puja. He said that Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned for the development of the temple.

