People want to see KCR on national stage: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Speaking to reporters here, Rajeshwar Reddy said that the TRS supremo would soon take a decision on playing an active role in national politics.

HYDERABAD: Stating that people were interested to see Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in national politics, Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Thursday said they wished that the TRS supremo floats the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He went on to say that the Chief Minister would address public meetings in other States once a platform for farmers was created. 

Speaking to reporters here, Rajeshwar Reddy said that the TRS supremo would soon take a decision on playing an active role in national politics. He hinted that Rao would also address several meetings in other States in the coming days.

Referring to Saturday’s TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP)) meeting, Rajeshwar Reddy said that some items which were not included in the agenda may also come for discussion.

