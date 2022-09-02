Retired doctor performed the DPL surgeries at PHC in Ibrahimpatnam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Double Penetration Laparoscopy (DPL) surgical procedure was introduced in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the early 90s when five surgeons were taught how to perform the procedure on women. A part of this group was Dr Joel, who performed the surgeries at the PHC in Ibrahimpatnam on August 25. He retired from service a few years ago but has been performing these surgeries during such camps. An experienced surgeon, Dr Joel has reportedly performed thousands of such DPL procedures. Dr K Rajya Lakshmi, Superintendent of Koti Government Maternity Hospital, who was also among those five trainees, says she has trained 800 doctors in DPL till now. “I performed six lakh laparoscopic surgeries at these camps, with the highest being 758 surgeries at Kalwakurthy MRO’s office in 2002 — in a single day.” According to Dr Rajya Lakshmi, though the procedure is simple, utmost care needs to be taken to ensure that the SOPs are followed. The doctor also stresses how important post-operative examinations are. “After a batch of patients are shifted to the post-operative ward, they are supposed to be left to sleep on the ground with a clean carpet laid and covered by a white bed sheet. A doctor has to check their medical condition while they are lodged in that room. Just an examination of their tongue can reveal a lot about their health, whether the patient has hypotension (sudden drop in blood pressure) or something else,” she observes. Speaking about what motivates women to go for family planning operations during the camps held once a month, when they can actually get it done throughout the year, Dr Rajya Lakshmi said, “The ASHA workers and the surgeons receive monetary benefits for every surgery. There are NGOs which give gifts to women to get the family planning done,” she notes.