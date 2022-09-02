Supporters overjoyed as KCR takes Karimnagar former mayor to Bihar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Karimnagar mayor S Ravinder Singh was once again the topic of conversation in Karimnagar, having accompanied Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Bihar. This was the second time the former mayor accompanied the Chief Minister in the recent past -- Singh was by the side of the TRS supremo during his trip to Delhi.

Understandably, his followers bombarded social media, sharing pictures released by Singh with the CM in Bihar.

Also, Singh back in favour of the Chief Minister has given the jitters to Minister Gangula Kamalakar and incumbent Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao. To put it mildly, Singh and the Gangula-Sunil Rao duo are not on good terms. In fact, Singh had resigned from the TRS when denied the ticket for the Legislative Council and contested as an independent candidate, only to face a massive defeat. He had blamed the Gangula-Sunil Rao duo for his exit from the party.

S Ravinder Singh takes a selfie with the Chief Minister on the flight to Patna

Since Wednesday, when pictures of Singh with the CM were shared on social media, the topic of discussion among district TRS leaders and activists has been the role played by the former mayor in Bihar.

Singh had served as the mayor of Karimnagar from 2014 to 2019, but the differences between him and Gangula had grown. Of late, he had not been actively involved in TYRS programmes. Considering this, the CM giving priority to Singh has set off a buzz in TRS circles.

His followers believe that Rao will utilise Singh’s services if he implements his plan of floating a national party. Singh had played a key role a few days ago when farmer leaders from Punjab and other States were touring Telangana. Singh had made all arrangements for the visit, they reminded.

