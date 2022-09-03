BJP plans to go for TRS jugular with ‘Liberation Day’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come rain or sunshine, the political atmosphere in Telangana on September 17 would be blistering hot with the BJP unveiling its year-long plans for the State beginning with Telangana “Liberation Day”. The BJP plans to put the State government on the mat for not celebrating the day when Hyderabad State was merged into the Indian Union in 1948.

To go for the jugular of the TRS government, the BJP State unit plans to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah and possibly Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address a massive public meeting on the occasion. BJP State spokesperson NV Subhash said that the party plans to ensure at least one of these two leaders addresses the public meeting, at a venue which is yet to be finalised.

The party also plans to invite Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, Eknath Shinde and Baswaraj Bommai respectively, as parts of these two States were part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State. “BJP has been celebrating the occasion every year in the villages that had revolted against the Razakars. But this time we are planning to invite the CMs from these States, something that has not been done earlier,” Subhash told Express.

The party is mulling whether to organise the public meeting in Nizamabad, Adilabad or Hyderabad.

It is known that BJP and its like-minded organisations have planned year-long celebrations of Telangana’s own ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ starting September 17. Several organisations, including those associated with the RSS, have planned various events, including public meetings, competitions, felicitating people who fought against the Razakars and visiting villages that were the centres for the movement.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has already held a meeting with some central government employees, informing them that the Centre was officially going to celebrate September 17, for which arrangements were to be made. Incidentally, the tours of Union Ministers to the State as part of the ‘Parliament Prawas Yojna’ have picked pace.

