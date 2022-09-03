Budget session of Telangana Legislature to continue from September 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly and the State Legislative Council will continue from September 6, Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu announced on Friday. The exact number of working days and the agenda for the session would be discussed and finalised during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be held on September 6.

The ruling party is likely to highlight the development activities of the government, mainly focusing on the forthcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll. The House may debate the recent floods, law and order and other subjects. Some Bills are expected to be introduced in the session.

As the House was not prorogued, this would be continuation of the Budget session that commenced in March. It remains to be seen whether the House would allow BJP MLAs to take part in the session or not. The House had suspended three BJP MLAs for the rest of the session on the first day of the Budget session on March 7. The BJP MLAs had rushed to the Well of the House when Finance Minister T Harish Rao was reading out the Budget speech and were consequently suspended.

It may be recalled that the MIM demanded expulsion of BJP MLA T Raja Singh from the House, as he was arrested in a hate speech case. It remains to be seen whether the House would take any action against Raja Singh.

Bhatti vows to raise students’ issues in Assembly

Stating that the State-run hostels lack basic amenities, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that he would raise the issues related to Basara IIIT, Gurukul and other welfare hostel students during the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to begin on September 6.

In a statement released after visiting an SC welfare hostel in Bonakal of Khammam district, Vikramarka said that the school has been running in a building which has 12 congested rooms.

Pointing out that the students have to sleep, dine and study in these rooms, he demanded the government to immediately shift the hostel into a building which can cater to the needs of 550 students. During his visit, the students reportedly informed the Congress leader that around 50 students are being accommodated in a single room.

Agenda, duration to be decided later

The number of working days and the agenda would be discussed and finalised during the BAC meeting to be held on September 6

