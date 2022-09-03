Home States Telangana

Congress readies chargesheet for Munugode bypoll

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Unmindful of the drizzle, TPCC president Revanth Reddy addresses a massive public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To corner the TRS and BJP in the upcoming Munugode byelection, senior leaders of the Telangana Congress plan to go door-to-door and distribute a chargesheet that underlines the undelivered poll promises of the two parties. 

Local Congress leaders and Mandal in-charges have already started distributing the pamphlets from Thursday. Senior Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and veteran leader K Jana Reddy will participate in the campaign on Saturday. 

In the said chargesheet, the Congress is asking the people not to forget the “deception”, and “deceivers”. The Congress also wants the people not to allow the two parties ruling the State and at the Centre, to get away scot-free. 

It also highlights pending irrigation projects such as Dindi, Charlagudem, Kisha-rayinipalli, Udayasamudram LIS, Rachakonda LIS and pending Rehabilitation & Resettlement packages to the land oustees. 

Comments

