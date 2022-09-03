Home States Telangana

Food poisoning? 30 students of Dubbaka school hospitalised

They are said to have suffered from fever, diarrhoea; bad food blamed for ill health

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: 30 students of the Social Welfare Gurukul Boys’ School at Mirudoddi of Dubbaka mandal have fallen ill due to a high fever and diarrhoea. The students were found to be suffering from fever for the last three days and they were treated under the supervision of a medical team. About 400 students are studying in the school.

According to sources, due to the prevalence of seasonal diseases, the students in the hostel suffered from fever, cold and stomach ache. As the  rumours of food poisoning in the hostel spread, local leaders rushed to the school and checked the food items. The students were sent to the Siddipet government hospital for better treatment. They alleged that they were facing serious problems because of lack of hygienic food and facilities.  One of the students, Srikanth, told the media that no one was caring for them. Their request for proper facilities and medical checkup was not taken seriously, he alleged. 

A  total of 236 students studying in various educational institutions in the State suffered food poisoning in the last 26 days due to contaminated food and water. The data accumulated by the members of the Hakku initiative, a social campaign of the Institute of Perception Studies says that food poisoning incidents happened at 10 places in nine districts in the last month. The data also says that a total of 936 students fell ill due to contaminated food and water in various government residential schools and hostels at 25 places in 17 districts in the last eight months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food poisoning Dubbaka
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp