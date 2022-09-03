Home States Telangana

Harish counters Nirmala’s charges on Telangana finances, schemes

"BJP leaders have surpassed even Goebbels with their lies and half-truths," he told reporters in Toopran of Medak district.

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Health Minister T Harish Rao came down like a tonne of bricks on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rebutting her charges levelled on Thursday against the State government. 
In a blistering attack, Harish said he would resign as Minister if Sitharaman could prove that Telangana didn’t join the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and asked her if she would quit from her post if she could not.

“BJP leaders have surpassed even Goebbels with their lies and half-truths,” he told reporters in Toopran of Medak district. “On February 4, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy posed the question in Parliament whether Telangana has joined Ayushman Bharat or not, to which the Union Health Minister said it has,” he said, brandishing a copy of the agreement signed between the State and Union government on May 18, 2021. 

“Why did the Centre release Rs 150 core if Telangana didnt join Ayushman Bharat,” he asked, urging Sitharaman to resign after apologising for lying to the people. “Not that Ayushman Bharat is a great scheme. It barely covers 26 per cent of the population, while Arogyashri covers 90 per cent of the people, as well as a whole gamut of ailments,” Harish Rao said.  

Telangana was forced to borrow to complete projects, says Harish

“During its eight years in power, the BJP has made the country bankrupt. Now, every citizen owes an average of Rs 1,20,000 due to the Centre’s debts. The Center is blaming the States to cover up its own mistakes,” he said.

Responding to Sitharaman’s comments that Telangana was economically strong in 2014 and is now debt-ridden, Harish said that the new State had to borrow to complete pending projects and take up new ones. “The debt incurred by the Telangana government is less than that of Modi’s own state, Gujarat. Before the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, India was at the 55th position in the world in terms of poverty, but it is now at 101st spot.

After the BJP came to power, the average citizen’s annual income has decreased and poverty has increased, but Adani is now the third richest person in the world,” he said. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao envisaged and implemented schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24x7 free power, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kit and more, and the Center has not contributed even a single rupee.

Nirmala should answer if these schemes really got central funds. She should also say why they are not being implemented in BJPruled states?” Harish said. He reminded that BJP the came to power, LPG cylinder price has shot up to over Rs 1,100 from Rs 400, diesel which was Rs 70 per litre, now costs Rs 110. Many of the existing industries have shut shop and employees are on the road, he said.

He pointed out that recently Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that not even a single acre was cultivated through the Kaleswaram project while his own Cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari hailed Kaleswaram as the growth engine of Telangana. “It would be good for Nirmala to get out of her car and ask farmers about schemes like Rythu Bandhu. She would learn a lot,” he said.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao came up with a point by point rebuttal of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statements against the TS govt with regard to FRBM borrowings, welfare schemes and debts 

 Nirmala’s claim 

  • The State government exceeded the FRBM limit
  • The State government changed the names of the Central schemes
  • Every newborn child in the State has `1.25 lakh debt
  • Telangana has not implemented Ayushman Bharat
  • Display PM Narendra Modi’s photo at ration shops, the Centre is giving `30 per kg for PDS rice
  • Telangana in fourth place in farmer suicides 

 Harish’s counter

  • TS within the limits. The debts are just 23.5 per cent of the GSDP
  • We never changed the names. The Centre copied our schemes 
  • The per capita debt in the State is just Rs 89,188, as per the Centre’s figures
  • It’s a lie. TS joined Ayushman Bharat, received Rs 150 cr last year
  • Display KCR’s photo in Delhi as TS is one among five States, which contribute to Centre’s wealth
  • Farmer suicides reduced from 898 in 2014 to 466 in 2020
  • Bhaskar Sreeram
    If KCR gives freebies
    13 hours ago reply
