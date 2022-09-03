Job aspirants in despair as govt notifies vacancies for only 99 vet assistant posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of vacancies for Veterinary Assistant (VA) posts, notified by the State government recently, has left job aspirants in despair. The government has notified vacancies for only 99 VAs. They contend that the number is too small and only if the process of much-delayed promotion of Livestock Assistants (LSA) was completed, there could have been around 500 vacancies for VA posts.

In the past decade, recruitment of veterinary assistants has been done twice. In 2012-13, the veterinary department had directly recruited the staff, whereas in 2017-18, 550 VAs were recruited through TSPSC. Half of them were diploma holders from veterinary/animal husbandry polytechnic colleges and the other half were those who had completed their vocational program in livestock management and dairy technology (LMDT) from the Board of Intermediate Education.

Based on merit, the diploma holders were directly inducted into the service, whereas those who completed the vocational program had to complete one-year training. “For six months we have been running from the Director’s office to the Principal Secretary’s office, requesting them to clear the promotions so that more vacancies could be created for VAs.

As per the zonal vacancies, there are very few posts in each zone and many are competing for the posts,” says S Balakrishna, a job aspirant who had completed his vocational programme in 2019. The State government had issued an order last year, making the vocational certificate holders ineligible for the exam, by setting a cut-off date till 2018. After the vocational category students had raised the issue with the higher-ups in the department, even those who graduated in 2021 were made eligible after the State government made amendments to the earlier order.

“There are thousands who have been graduating every year from this vocational program which was introduced in 1979 by the Centre, so that self-employment could be created among rural youth who couldn’t afford to pursue higher studies. Even today, most of the ‘Gopalamitras’ working as veterinary assistants in the mobile veterinary services in the rural areas as contract workers who have been waiting for notification for years,” says C Srinath, a lecturer in LMDT (Dairy) course in Government City College.

After the program has lost importance due to a heavy competition from veterinary polytechnic students, this seems to be the last chance for the vocational students to get a government job, which is possible only if adequate number of job vacancies are created by - if the promotions process is completed soon.

According to a senior official in the veterinary and animal husbandry department, the promotions were delayed due to issues concerning transfers, mutual transfers, spouse cases and appeals, and court cases.

The official told Express that a provisional list for promoting 680 VAs was prepared and communicated as per the State and subordinate service rules, presently awaiting a nod from the State government.

The promotions were delayed due to the issues concerning transfers, mutual transfers, spouse cases and appeals and court cases, according to a senior official. The official told Express that a provisional list for promoting 680 VAs was prepared and sent for the approval of the State government.

