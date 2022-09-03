Home States Telangana

KTR irate as Telangana ignored in bulk drug park list

The Centre has reve-aled its discrimination against Telangana by not even considering Hyderabad, Rama Rao wrote.

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Union government of continuing with its discrimination against Telangana, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday pointed out that the State did not find mention in the bulk drug park scheme announced by the Centre.

In a letter to the Centre, Rama Rao expressed his displeasure that the life sciences capital of the country and the vaccine capital of the world, Hyderabad, being neglected in allocation of bulk drug park. 
He said that the selection of Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat for the establishment of bulk drug industry is the culmination of Modi government’s discriminatory politics. The Centre has reve-aled its discrimination against Telangana by not even considering Hyderabad, Rama Rao wrote.

He said Telangana continues to attract investments in the sector and therefore, keeping in view the sectoral growth, demand for pharma infrastructure and a robust ecosystem to support the sector towards ‘atma-nirbharta’, the State had submitted an earnest application towards the ‘bulk drug park’ scheme. 

“It was our confide-nce that the significant role of Hyderabad so far and its potential in steering the country towards self-sufficiency in bulk drug manufacturing will be considered objectively. Our proposal contained details of our flagship ‘Pharma City’ project which spread over 19,000 acres and is world’s largest pharma cluster. While this project has garnered worldwide attention, unfortunately it has not been given any consideration in the country,” he wrote.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recognised Hyderabad Pharma City Project as a ‘Project of National Importance’ and has accorded the status of National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), he reminded. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp