Home States Telangana

MRSA infection found in FP surgery patients

MRSA which is also known as super bug, is a contagious bacterial infection. As its name suggests, it has become resistant to the Methicillin antibiotic.

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao interacts with the doctors and other staff members at Ibrahimpatnam Government Hospital on Friday

By Renuka kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) infection was found among few women who underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy surgery in the family planning camp organised by the State government in Ibrahimpatnam on August 25. Medical experts say that the women might have acquired the infection through the hands of healthcare workers, unsterilised equipment or unclean environment in the hospital.

Some of the women who were admitted in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science underwent biopsy and MRSA infection was found among them, said Dr Lingaswamy, Duty Medical Officer who was attending the patients on Friday.

MRSA which is also known as super bug, is a contagious bacterial infection. As its name suggests, it has become resistant to the Methicillin antibiotic. “Some micro-organisms resistant to one or some antibiotics. MRSA is one of them.

We call it healthcare-associated infection,” said Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president of Infection Control Academy of India. Even though MRSA is immune to one antibiotic, there are high chances that some other antibiotics also may not work against it,” he added.

The women who underwent DPL surgery would have  been infected with the MRSA in hospital as the infection is prevalent only in a hospital environment, he stated. 

Healthcare workers may be carriers of MRSA: Expert

“The infection could have spread due to poor hygiene, not taking proper precautions, contaminated hands of healthcare workers or not cleaning floors and other things in the hospital,” Dr Ranga Reddy added. “The infection can also spread from one patient to another if treated with the same equipment,” said a retired doctor. He opined that no matter how much care is taken, sometimes patients do get infected with
MRSA. “It’s like an accident,” he added.

If not treated well, the infection can also lead to complications, including organ failure or even death.
“Mostly healthcare workers are the carriers of MRSA. As a part of precautionary measures, some private hospitals conduct routine screening of their healthcare workers usually once in six months through nazal swab. If infection is detected the workers are isolated at least from ICU departments and other low immunity patients,” said Dr Anusha Erukulla, a microbiologist.

DPH Srinivasa Rao visits Ibrahimpatnam hospital
Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Friday inspected the Ibrahimpatnam Government Hospital, where 34 women underwent Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) on August 25 and four among them died subsequently. The State government has appointed a committee headed by Dr Rao to submit a detailed report on the matter. Speaking to the media, Dr Srinivasa Rao said that he inspected the facilities at the hospital, the condition of the operation theatre and the apparatus used. He also interacted with the staff involved in the DPL operations. He said that the doctor who operated on 34 women would appear before him at his office. Stating that they have received primary autopsy reports and were yet to get a detailed forensic report on what went wrong, Dr Rao said a detailed report will be submitted to the government after obtaining all reports. He also said that the same doctor had operated on 60 women in Chevella the very next day and 100 women in Suryapet and there was no problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MRSA
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp